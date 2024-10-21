Sports adviser sceptical about acceptability of BFF polls

Sports adviser Asif Mahmud expressed his scepticism regarding the acceptability and competitiveness of the upcoming Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) polls following a visit to the federation on Monday, his first since taking over the adviser's role.

Asif Mahmud held a discussion with BFF general secretary Emran Hossain before briefing the media regarding his views on the October 26 elections and other issues related to football.

"I am against the electioneering of former councilors. But the FIFA regulations and the autonomy of the BFF must be respected," the adviser said, adding that they have disbanded District Sports Associations but could not do so with the District Football Associations due to FIFA guidelines.

"We have disbanded the DSAs. The councilors who go from the DFAs to different federations are being changed…..But as far as I know, many DFA councilors are absconding. In this situation, there is doubt as to how much the election will actually be acceptable," the adviser said regarding their limitation in reforming how football is run.

The adviser also said that withdrawal of a number of candidates in key positions will reduce the competition in the elections.

"I have come to know that some of them have withdrawn their candidature. I don't think the election will be competitive because of that," Asif Mahmud said.

A total of 133 councilors will vote to select one president from two candidates, four vice-presidents from six candidates and 15 members from 37 candidates. There is only one candidate for the senior vice-president's post.

The elections will be observed by representatives from FIFA, AFC and SAFF.