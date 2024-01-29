Sanjida wants to emulate Munna & Co at East Bengal

Bangladesh women's team footballer Sanjida Akhter today, on her Facebook page, posted a picture of herself in front of pictures of East Bengal Football Club's overseas heroes – pointing her finger to a special picture of Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, Late Monem Munna and Rizvi Karim Rumi – three of the biggest stars of Bangladesh football who played for the cross-border club in the 1990s.

The three of the aforementioned footballers were part of a group of footballers from Bangladesh who used to play regularly in the Kolkata football league in the latter part of the last century.

Sanjida, who is at Kolkata now for the Indian Women's League, will make her East Bengal debut tomorrow, in the match against Sports Odisha tomorrow.

Although East Bengal are currently sixth on the seven-team table, the Bangladeshi star winger wants to do her best to improve the position and contribute to the club's success, like her predecessors who enthralled for the men's team.

"Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, Late Monem Munna, Ghulam Mohammad Ghaus, Rizvi Karim Rumi – such heavy names in the archive of Bangladesh football!," Sanjida wrote in the Facebook post.

Among the four names Sanjida mentioned, Monem Munna was the most successful for the Red and Gold Brigade, enjoying as much stardom in West Bengal as he did in Bangladesh. The others such as Aslam, Rumi and Ghaus also had their fair share of success for the century-old club.

"Today I saw the pictures of those heroes of my country in the premises of the hundred-year-old traditional club. I will try my utmost to repay with respect to the elders and the trust of the East Bengal Club," Sanjida further wrote in the post as she wants to blaze a trail for Bangladeshi female footballers in West Bengal.