Ronaldo’s Al Nassr coach thanks Bangladesh fans

Luis Castro, Cristiano Ronaldo's coach at Al Nassr, thanked the fans from Bangladesh for their "dedication and loyalty" towards the Saudi Pro League outfit.

"I would like to thank the fans from Bangladesh for their dedication and loyalty," Castro was quoted as saying in a video posted by the club on Facebook on Wednesday.

Since Ronaldo made a sensational move to the cash-rich Gulf nation, followed suit are the loyalty of his legions of followers along with a host of big names in football, including Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante, Neymar, Aymeric Laporte, Karim Benzema, and many more.

And it is only natural that even Bangladesh saw a surge in support for Al Nassr, with fans now keeping an eye on the Saudi league alongside European football.

Yesterday, speaking at a presser on the eve of a friendly between Al Nassr and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Castro also thanked fans around the world for supporting Al Nassr.

"I would also like to thank all of our fans around the world, and especially the fans in Saudi Arabia that are supporting Al Nassr," the Portuguese coach added.

The game between Al Nassr and Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup in Saudi Arabia was set to be the first time the two greats of the game -- Ronaldo and Messi -- face off since leaving Europe, but an injury ruled Ronaldo out of the highly-anticipated clash. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:00am Bangladesh time.

A left calf injury is set to miss Al Nassr's first outing in the mini competition.