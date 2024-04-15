Roma defender collapses on pitch with match suspended

Evan Ndicka went down in the 72nd minute and was quickly stretchered off.

Play in Roma's Serie A match at Udinese on Sunday was abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapsed with an apparent problem with his chest.

The Roma defender dropped to the ground in the 70th minute with the teams level at 1-1 following a 23rd minute goal by Roberto Pereyra for the hosts and a 64th minute equaliser by Romelu Lukaku.

The Ivory Coast defender, who was taken off on a stretcher, was conscious as he left the Bluenergy Stadium, according to broadcaster DAZN.

Italian media reported that Ndicka could have suffered a heart attack.

Roma coach Daniele De Rossi followed Ndicka into the tunnel and after re-emerging spoke to his players, referee Luca Pairetto and his Udinese counterpart Gabriele Cioffi.

After long discussions on the touchline with Roma staff, Pairetto decided to suspend play with 70 minutes on the clock.

The match could be finished at a later date.