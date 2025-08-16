Richarlison stars as Spurs boss Frank seals first win

Thomas Frank earned his first Premier League win as Tottenham manager as Richarlison's brilliant overhead kick inspired a 3-0 success against Burnley on Saturday.

Frank was hired from Brentford to replace Ange Postecoglou after the Australian was sacked at the end of last season.

The Dane made a good first impression in Tottenham's opening game of the top-flight season thanks to a majestic display from Richarlison.

The Brazil forward scored twice, including an eye-catching acrobatic strike, to reward his manager for selecting him instead of Dominic Solanke.

Brennan Johnson hit Tottenham's third to complete an uplifting start to the Frank era.

Even winning the Europa League to secure Champions League qualification did not save Postecoglou after Tottenham ended 17th in the Premier League -- their lowest finish since 1976-77.

Frank's impressive work establishing Brentford in the Premier League convinced Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he is the right man to return the club to the right end of the table.

Frank nearly kicked off his reign with a trophy in midweek, but Tottenham lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup after blowing a two-goal lead in the closing stages.

That solid display against the Champions League holders was encouraging for Frank. The efficient defeat of Burnley provided more optimism for the sell-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Burnley won promotion from the Championship last season largely thanks to a superb defence that kept 30 clean-sheets in 46 league games.

Frank makes his mark

Scott Parker's team conceded only 16 goals in the second tier, setting an English Football League record.

Tottenham's ruthless finishing showed Burnley will need more than defensive resilience to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

While Postecoglou was criticised for his refusal to change his attacking philosophy during his turbulent two-year Tottenham reign. Frank is an arch pragmatist.

The 51-year-old plays the percentages with a focus on set-pieces and a willingness to use long-ball tactics, but this was far more than just a route one victory.

Frank was given a warm reception by Tottenham fans before kick-off and he responded with a wave to all four sides of the ground.

The Dane admitted he would feel nervous during his home debut, but Lucas Bergvall almost eased that anxiety in the first minute with a strike that forced a good save from Martin Dubravka.

It took just 10 minutes for Richarlison to give Frank the perfect welcome present.

Mohammed Kudus, signed from West Ham in the close season, whipped over a tempting cross and Richarlison finished with aplomb, spinning to fire past Dubravka.

After scoring just five times last season, it was a much-needed boost for the former Everton forward.

Tottenham went into their shell for a while and Josh Laurent nearly punished them with a long-range drive that flashed just wide.

Richarlison had a chance to double Tottenham's lead but his initial shot was blocked by Maxime Esteve before his follow-up was saved by Dubravka.

Undeterred, Richarlison struck in stunning styte in the 60th minute.

Kudus was the provider with a pin-point cross. Richarlison launched himself into the air for a spectacular bicycle kick that whistled into the net from 10 yards.

Tottenham's Mathys Tel came on to applause in the second half after he was racially abused on social media for a missed penalty against PSG.

Johnson wrapped up Frank's maiden win in the 66th minute as he slotted home from Pape Sarr's pass.