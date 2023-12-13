Prof Yunus receives World Football Summit Award

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus was awarded with World Football Summit Award in a ceremony on Monday during the latest edition of the World Football Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The award was given on December 11, 2023 at a gala ceremony dedicated to recognizing outstanding individuals. The award recognised Yunus for 'extraordinary contribution to impact in the sports industry and his lifetime achievements," a press release issued by the Yunus Centre read.

The World Football Summit Award recognizes key figures influencing the trajectory of football. The Award Giving Ceremony this year took place on December 11th, 2023 on the eve of the latest edition of the World Football Summit, taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from the 12th to the 13th of December 2023. This year's Honours paid tribute to four outstanding individuals, each of whom have contributed to and continue to lead the way in delivering a lasting impact within football and beyond.

"In a night dedicated to recognizing outstanding individuals, Professor Yunus stood out for his exceptional societal contributions. The honour specifically celebrated his establishment of the Yunus Sports Hub, a global organisation using the power of sport and social business to tackle poverty, unemployment, and the climate crisis," the press release read.

Yunus said that sports can dedicate itself to going behind just as a form of entertainment and create a world free from global warming, wealth concentration and unemployment.

"l am truly honoured to receive this esteemed Honour from the World Football Summit. As we celebrate sport, let us recognize its potential for positive change through sports, but let us also recognize our own potential, as human beings, be it individually or collectively, to make a meaningful difference in people's life. Sport is synonymous with youth, commitment to achieve dreams, creating new frontiers, and its unused social power.

"Let us harness the universal language of sport and the practical power of social business to inspire a future where sport does not only entertain, but also dedicates itself to create a new world free from global warming, wealth concentration and unemployment. And most importantly, let us do it with joy!" Yunus was quoted as saying in the press release.