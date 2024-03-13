Porto coach Conceicao says Arteta insulted his family

Football
FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao had a bit of a needle with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta during their Champions League match on Tuesday night. Photo: Reuters

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insulted his family during the London club's penalty shootout win over the Portuguese side in their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Arsenal won 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on aggregate, booking their place in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

Tensions were running high at the Emirates and the managers were seen having a heated conversation at the end of the game.

"During the game he (Arteta) turned to the bench and in Spanish, he insulted my family," Conceicao told reporters.

"At the end I called over to get Arteta's attention, because the person he insulted is no longer with us."

When asked about the incident in his post-match press conference Arteta said: "No comment".

