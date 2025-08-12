Poland manager says Lewandowski wants to return to national team

Robert Lewandowski wants to play for his country again, Poland manager Jan Urban said on Tuesday, after the Barcelona striker quit the national team amid a row over the previous coach's decision to replace him as captain.

Urban was named in July to replace Michal Probierz, who resigned in June amid the spat over his decision to take the captain's armband away from Poland's all-time top scorer and hand it to Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski.

Poland sit third in their World Cup qualifying group behind Finland and the Netherlands and Lewandowski is widely seen as vital to their hopes of reaching next year's tournament.

"I spoke with Robert Lewandowski by phone and asked if he wanted to come back," Urban told private broadcaster RMF FM. "He said yes. So we've taken a step forward."

Asked whether Lewandowski would become captain again, Urban said discussions on the topic were ongoing.

"I wouldn't just like to talk to Robert, but also to those involved - Piotr Zielinski and the players on the team council. The decision will be mine, but I'd like to listen to the players and find out what they think."

Poland's next World Cup qualifier is against the Netherlands away on September 4 before they host Finland three days later.

Lewandowski, 36, has scored 85 goals in 158 appearances for Poland.