Football
Reuters
Thu Jun 12, 2025 03:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 03:15 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Poland manager Probierz resigns after row with Lewandowski

Thu Jun 12, 2025 03:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 03:15 PM
Reuters
Thu Jun 12, 2025 03:00 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 03:15 PM
Photo: AFP

Poland manager Michal Probierz resigned from his position on Thursday, four days after star striker Robert Lewandowski said he will no longer play for the national team under him.

The 36-year-old Barcelona striker said his trust had been betrayed and he was very hurt by the way Probierz told him he was being replaced as team captain.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Lewandowski, Poland's record goal-scorer, said on Monday that he received a short call from Probierz as he was putting his children to sleep and that a statement about him losing the captaincy appeared soon after on the Polish Football Association website.

Probierz decided to replace Lewandowski as captain with midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

"I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation, the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach," Probierz said in a statement.

"Performing this function was the fulfilment of my professional dreams and the greatest honour in my life."

Related topic:
PolandRobert Lewandowski
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Lewandowski to boycott national team under current coach

3d ago
Fermin Lopez

Barca edge past Napoli to make Champions League quarters return

1y ago

Argentina 2-1 Poland: What’s your prediction?

2y ago

Lewandowski hits 100 as champions Barca sign off in style

2w ago

Thousands celebrate Argentina victory at Dhaka University

2y ago
আহমেদাবাদে এয়ার ইন্ডিয়ার বোইং ৭৮৭ উড়োজাহাজ বিধ্বস্ত হয়েছে। ছবি: স্টেটসম্যান
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ভারতের আহমেদাবাদে উড়োজাহাজ বিধ্বস্ত, অসংখ্য নিহতের শঙ্কা

দীর্ঘ যাত্রার জন্য উড়োজাহাজটিতে বাড়তি জ্বালানি নেওয়া হয়েছিল। এ কারণে বিস্ফোরণ ও বিস্ফোরণ পরবর্তী আগুনের তীব্রতা অনেক বেড়ে যায়।

১২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘তারেক রহমানের যেকোনো দিন দেশে ফিরতে কোনো অসুবিধা নেই’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে