In pictures: Real Madrid's 15th Champions League triumph

Real Madrid withstood a Borussia Dortmund barrage to win the Champions League for the 15th time as Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior struck late in a 2-0 win at Wembley on Saturday.

Right-back Carvajal headed in from Toni Kroos' corner on 74 minutes before Vinicius fired into the far corner to extend the Spanish giants' record as the most successful club in Champions League history.

Madrid have now won their last nine European Cup finals and won the competition six times in the last 11 seasons.

Photo: Reuters

