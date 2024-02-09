Nigerians find solace in football during economic crisis

In times of an economic downturn, Nigeria has found solace in football with the Super Eagles beating South Africa 4-2 on penalties on Wednesday in a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations semifinal.

The three-time champions will face hosts Ivory Coast, who dominated the Democratic Republic of Congo but had to settle for a 1-0 win in Abidjan in the other semifinal, in the final on Sunday.

Afrobeats tunes competed with cheers as the Nigerians celebrated a tense penalty shootout victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Bouake in the latest of many dramatic matches at this biennial African football showpiece.

At the Tiger Bar in the Ikoyi district of Nigeria's economic capital Lagos, the last penalty triggered an eruption of celebrations and dancing.

"For the first time in a long time we are excited, we are happy Nigeria beat South Africa," supporter Peace Nwanro said. "Nigeria will keep winning."

Both regular-time goals came from the spot with captain William Troost-Ekong scoring after 67 minutes for Nigeria and Teboho Mokoena equalising from a spot-kick.

One Nigerian goal was disallowed, adding to the drama.

"From the onset, I felt pressure," said Nigerian caterer Kayode Qudus. "Many people are expecting more from them. Nigeria is not really happy these days, but I think this will fetch us more happiness... we must win."

Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, is struggling with high living costs after the government introduced economic reforms aimed at reducing spending and bringing in more foreign investment.

For some, the victory over South Africa in football also added to the rivalry between the African giants after Nigerian performers like Burna Boy and Davido failed to win a Grammy at the recent music awards.

The relationship between these two nations has long transcended football into a full-blown, multifaceted rivalry spanning economics, music, and migration.That rivalry was on full display on Monday after South African popstar Tyla was announced inaugural winner of the best African music performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles over four Nigerian acts.

While Nigerians were trying to make the win over South Africa a source of relief during a national economic meltdown, their long-time continental rivals were pointing to the Grammy's win and South African host Trevor Noah guiding the music awards as evidence of the country's global influence, despite the football loss.

"We've just been very unfortunate. Penalties are any man's game," said Sello Phatoe, a businessman. "But there's already a lot happening in our country: we won the Rugby World Cup, Tyla just won a Grammy and Trevor hosted."