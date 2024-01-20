Football
AFP, Abidjan
Sat Jan 20, 2024 04:23 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 04:27 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Salah ruled out of two AFCON games with hamstring injury

AFP, Abidjan
Sat Jan 20, 2024 04:23 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 04:27 AM
Mohamed Salah
Photo: AFP

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of the next two Africa Cup of Nations games with a hamstring injury, his country's football association said Friday.

"Tests on Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egypt national team, proved that he suffered a hamstring injury and will miss the next two matches of the team at the AFCON," the Egyptian FA said in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Salah, 31, came off late in the first half of the Pharaohs' 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday.

He will therefore sit out Monday's final group game against Cape Verde and any last-16 tie that would follow that.

After drawing their opening two games at the tournament, the record seven-time African champions need to beat already-qualified Cape Verde to be guaranteed of advancing in second place in Group B.

That would tee up a last-16 tie in San-Pedro on January 28, while they could also potentially qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

He will therefore only feature again at the competition if Egypt make it to a quarter-final on February 2 or 3.

Egypt needed an injury-time penalty from Salah to salvage a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their opening game at the tournament.

On Thursday they had to come from behind twice to draw with Ghana, Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed scoring their goals, with the result leaving them on two points from two matches.

The last of Egypt's seven titles at the Cup of Nations came in 2010, a year before Salah made his international debut.

Related topic:
LiverpoolEgyptMohamed SalahAfrica Cup of Nations
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Senegal to gamble on Mane fitness

Africa the next frontier for trophy hunter Salah

1w ago

Salah rescues Egypt

4d ago
Egypt Visa on Arrival Bangladesh

Egypt introduces conditional on-arrival visa for Bangladeshis

Sphinx

Archaeologists discover ancient sphinx in Egypt

|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

এলএনজি টার্মিনালে কারিগরি ত্রুটিতে গ্যাস সরবরাহ বন্ধ, শনিবারের মধ্যে সমাধানের আশ্বাস

মহেশখালীর ভাসমান এলএনজি টার্মিনাল থেকে গতকাল বৃহস্পতিবার রাতে গ্যাস সরবরাহ পুরোপুরি বন্ধ হয়ে যায়। এতে গৃহস্থালি, ব্যবসা-বাণিজ্য ও শিল্প-কারখানায় তীব্র গ্যাস সংকট দেখা দিয়েছে বন্দরনগরী চট্টগ্রামে।

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|পরিবেশ

বরিশাল নগরীতে সরকারি পুকুর ভরাট, ‘উদাসীন’ পরিবেশ অধিদপ্তর

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification