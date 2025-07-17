Football
Thu Jul 17, 2025 11:28 AM
Neymar fires Santos to shock win over Flamengo

Santos stunned league leaders Flamengo with a 1-0 victory in the 14th round of the 2025 Brasileirão on Wednesday at Vila Belmiro, thanks to a late goal from Neymar.

Neymar's performance was a bright spot, signaling a return to form for the star forward and lifting the spirits of the Santos faithful.

In a tightly contested match, Flamengo dominated possession but struggled to break down a resolute Santos defense. The hosts relied on counterattacks and capitalized in the 84th minute when Neymar slotted home the winner — a clinical finish that secured Santos' second straight league win.

The result ended Flamengo's three-match winning streak and handed them their first defeat in the league, although they remain top of the table with 27 points. Santos, meanwhile, moved up to 13th with 14 points as they begin to find rhythm.

Santos next face Mirassol on July 20, aiming to extend their momentum. Flamengo will take on city rivals Fluminense a day later in a high-stakes derby.
 

