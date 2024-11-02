Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0 to deliver Gunners a blow in title race

Alexander Isak's early headed goal lifted Newcastle to a 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday at St. James' Park, as Eddie Howe's men delivered a blow to Arsenal's title chase with their first win in six Premier League outings.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners remained provisionally third in the standings on 18 points, with the two teams above them -- Manchester City and Liverpool -- playing later on Saturday. Newcastle climbed to eighth on 15 points.

Isak netted his third league goal of the season in the 12th minute after Newcastle worked the ball out wide to Anthony Gordon who then whipped in a pinpoint cross from the right that the 25-year-old Swede leapt to head into the far corner past David Raya.

The Magpies, who beat Arsenal by the same score nearly a year to the day last season at St. James' Park, did well to keep the visitors off the scoresheet, swarming them every time they got near the penalty area. Declan Rice headed a cross just wide of the net in injury time in Arsenal's best chance of the day.