Ndicka 'feeling better' after on-pitch collapse at Udinese

Roma defender Evan Ndicka is recovering from his on-pitch collapse with an apparent chest problem which caused play at Sunday's match at Udinese to be abandoned, the Serie A club said.

"Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits. He will remain in the hospital for further observations," said Roma on social media, alongside a photo of Ndicka flexing his right bicep while sat upright in a hospital bed in Udine.

The Ivory Coast defender dropped to the ground in the 70th minute at the Bluenergy Stadium with the teams level at 1-1 following a 23rd-minute goal by Roberto Pereyra for the hosts and a 64th-minute equaliser by Romelu Lukaku.

Ndicka, 24, was taken off the field on a stretcher, and raised his thumb as he was carried off into the tunnel, before Roma coach Daniele De Rossi walked alongside the stretcher and spoke to him.

De Rossi then spoke to his players, referee Luca Pairetto and his Udinese counterpart Gabriele Cioffi.

After long discussions on the touchline with Roma staff, Pairetto decided to suspend play.

Serie A confirmed to AFP that the final 20 minutes of the match will be played at a later date, yet to be confirmed.

Roma are fifth in Serie A and in with a good chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League, while Udinese are 15th and one point above the relegation zone.