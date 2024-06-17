Football
AFP, Rome
Mon Jun 17, 2024 03:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 03:56 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Napoli say Kvaratskhelia not for sale as PSG lurk

AFP, Rome
Mon Jun 17, 2024 03:48 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 03:56 PM
Photo: FACEBOOK

Napoli insisted on Monday Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not for sale as the star Georgian winger's agent pushes for a move away from the Serie A club, reportedly to Paris Saint-Germain.

In a statement released on social media in the early hours of Monday morning, Napoli said "the player is under contract with the club for another three years. Kvaratskhelia is not for sale".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kvaratskhelia's agent Mamuka Jugeli told Georgian television channel Sport Imedi on Sunday "the priority is finalising a transfer with a club that plays in the Champions League".

His father Badri said "I don't want him at this club anymore" after a disastrous season for Napoli in which they failed to rise to the challenge as reigning champions, finishing 10th in Serie A and went through three different managers.

But Napoli added: "it's not agents or fathers who decide the future of players under contract with Napoli but Napoli!!! End of story".

Kvaratskhelia, who was the breakout star of Napoli's 2023 league title win, will play in Georgia's first ever match in a major international tournament on Tuesday, against Turkey in Group F at Euro 2024.

Napoli have hired former Italy, Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte in an attempt to bounce back from a dismal campaign.

Conte is reportedly keen to keep hold of 23-year-old Kvaratskhelia as he is likely to lose striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Related topic:
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoliPSGSerie ALigue 1
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Victor Osimhen

Mazzarri wins on Napoli return, Milan squeeze past Fiorentina

6m ago
Lautaro Martinez

Inter's Martinez delighted with Scudetto win in Milan derby

1m ago

Maradona cleared of tax evasion years after his death

5m ago

PSG withhold wages due to Mbappe amid financial dispute: Reports

2w ago

Napoli see off Fiorentina to reach Italian Super Cup Final

5m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রবল বর্ষণ, বন্যা ও জলাবদ্ধতায় সিলেট-সুনামগঞ্জে ঈদ আনন্দে ভাটা

ভারী বর্ষণ ও পাহাড়ি ঢলে তলিয়ে গেছে দুই জেলার বিস্তীর্ণ নিম্নাঞ্চল।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|সংস্কৃতি

কোরবানি নিয়ে ৪ খ্যাতিমানের স্মরণীয় ঘটনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification