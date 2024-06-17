Napoli say Kvaratskhelia not for sale as PSG lurk

Napoli insisted on Monday Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not for sale as the star Georgian winger's agent pushes for a move away from the Serie A club, reportedly to Paris Saint-Germain.

In a statement released on social media in the early hours of Monday morning, Napoli said "the player is under contract with the club for another three years. Kvaratskhelia is not for sale".

Kvaratskhelia's agent Mamuka Jugeli told Georgian television channel Sport Imedi on Sunday "the priority is finalising a transfer with a club that plays in the Champions League".

His father Badri said "I don't want him at this club anymore" after a disastrous season for Napoli in which they failed to rise to the challenge as reigning champions, finishing 10th in Serie A and went through three different managers.

But Napoli added: "it's not agents or fathers who decide the future of players under contract with Napoli but Napoli!!! End of story".

Kvaratskhelia, who was the breakout star of Napoli's 2023 league title win, will play in Georgia's first ever match in a major international tournament on Tuesday, against Turkey in Group F at Euro 2024.

Napoli have hired former Italy, Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte in an attempt to bounce back from a dismal campaign.

Conte is reportedly keen to keep hold of 23-year-old Kvaratskhelia as he is likely to lose striker Victor Osimhen this summer.