Morsalin recalled to national team

Sheikh Morsalin. File Photo: SAFF

Forward Sheikh Morsalin has been recalled to the national team as head coach Javier Cabrera disclosed a 30-member preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Australia and Lebanon.

The men in red and green will start their World Cup qualifying campaign away to Australia on November 16 before hosting Lebanon at the Bashundhara Kings arena in Dhaka five days later.

Central midfielder Chandon Roy is the surprise inclusion while centre-back Riadul Hasan and winger Rahim Uddin were also recalled.

Bashundhara Kings forward Morsalin was dropped from the national team along with four other players ahead of the pre-qualifiers against Maldives following his suspension from the club in an alcohol-related incident on the team's way back home from Maldives after an AFC Cup match.

Chandon, who previously represented Bangladesh in the SAFF U-19 Championship, has been picked for his brilliant performance for Sheikh Russel in the Independence Cup even though his side were eliminated from the group stage.

"Chandon played 90 minutes in all three matches of the Independence Cup and was the best performer for Sheikh Russel," the club's assistant coach Abdul Baten told The Daily Star. "As a central midfielder, Chandan meets every criterion such as controlling the match, match reading, and decision making. I think the national team will get good service from him."

Bangladesh will start the preparation camp today before flying out for Australia in the early hours of November 11. The Bashundhara Kings players will join the camp after their home AFC Cup match against Mohun Bagan on November 7.

