Mohammedan end Kings’ proud home record

Mohammedan Sporting Club ended Bashundhara Kings' unbeaten home record with a 1-0 win in a fascinating Bangladesh Premier League encounter at the Bashundhara Kings Arena yesterday.

It took a spectacular goal from young Minhajur Abedin Rakib in the 40th minute of the match to break King's proud home record, which had stood for 30 matches and close to two years.

Since the inaugural match at the venue when Kings hosted Police in a Bangladesh Premier League match on February 17, 2022, the only stadium owned by a local club had developed the reputation of a fortress for the domestic champions, with no team from either domestic circuit or foreign teams in AFC Cup able to breach it before the Black and Whites ended the special record.

The win cut the gap between the defending champions and Mohammedan to one point as Kings now have 15 points from six matches to Mohammedan's 14 from same number of matches. Mohammedan's win will also serve as a boost for the other title chasers, Abahani in particular, who are in third position with 10 points.

The match between the top two teams lived up to the excitement from the get-go, with Mohammedan making more impression on the opposition goal. Uzbek midfielder Muzaffarov's freekick missed the target by a few inches in the 20th minute before Rakib dealt the decisive blow five minutes prior to the lemon break.

The 22-year-old received the ball from Soleymane Diabate inside the Mohammedan half and cleverly sped towards the opposition box. With three Kings players flanking him, the youngster was crammed for space yet the lanky forward unleashed a powerful shot off his left foot, even as he was losing his balance, past his marker Bishwanath Ghosh. The ball sailed over the flying Anisur Rahman at Kings goal and nestled perfectly at the back of the net.

Rakib's first goal of the season, but a historic one and could only be compared to very few in Bangladesh football for its execution and elegance.

Minhajur Abedin Rakib receiving the player-of-the-match award from former national team captain Zakaria Pintu. Photo: BFF

Kings had two glorious chances in the second half, the league's top scorer Dorielnton Gomes fluffing both efforts, heading wide off target in the 62nd minute and in stoppage time. The Brazilian then had an aerial collision with Mohammedan goalkeeper Sujon Hossain, who was later substituted by second-choice keeper Shakib Al Hasan.

Zico thwarted Diabate's effort in the 82nd minute before Shakib, true to his name, produced a couple of fine saves in the dying moments to help Black and Whites write history.

Meanwhile, there were two other games on the day, with Chittagong Abahani getting their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in Gopalganj, with Mannaf Rabby and David Okujwu getting the two goals in the second half.

Fortis FC and Brothers Union played out a 2-2 draw in Rajshahi.