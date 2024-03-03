Messi ready to 'fight for MLS title'

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are ready to push for an MLS Cup title after their pummeling of Orlando City Saturday.

After the conclusion of their match Saturday evening, the Herons' talisman spoke with Apple TV about their ambitions as a club going forward. He revealed that there are long-term ambitions for Inter Miami this season, but in the moment, they need to look at the positives of their results so far.

"I think that with the pressure on us, we're conscious of the team, and what we've built and we are going to prepare ourselves to fight for the MLS title," Messi said during a postgame interview with Apple TV.

"We know that is a long road and it's just getting started, but the reality is that all of us are aware that we have a group ready to compete and we are going to go for it. It is also important that we start the season off well, especially in the first few games because then the league will pause, and other tournaments will begin."

The Argentine added that he is incredibly happy with their progress so far, especially ahead of major tournaments for club and country on the horizon.

"It's really good to arrive with a little breathing room at this checkpoint that we set on ourselves," Messi said. "To start off in this manner and get the most points possible before tournaments like Copa America, Leagues Cup, and everything that is yet to come."