Messi calls Major League Soccer ‘a minor league’

In a recent interview in his home country of Argentina pertaining to his availability for the 2026 World Cup, soccer superstar Lionel Messi called Major League Soccer -- his current home -- "a minor league."

The comment to Star+ came in the context of laying out his priorities, which continue to be trying to support his national team to the fullest. That includes competing in next summer's Copa America for Argentina.

"I said it several times and it is a reality -- I will always try to compete to the maximum and I am the first to know when I can be there and when I can't," Messi said. "I am also aware that I went to a minor league, but a lot happens because of the way one faces it and competes."

Messi, who joined Inter Miami during the 2023 season and immediately sparked the club to a Leagues Cup championship while scoring 11 goals in 14 games, was an energizing factor for the team as well as the league, drawing huge crowds wherever he suited up.

Because of a poor start to the season, Inter Miami missed the MLS playoffs at 9-7-18.