Messi called ‘possessed dwarf’, ‘devil’ by Monterrey coach

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi was called a 'possessed dwarf' and 'devil' by an opposition coach following a confrontation in the tunnel, revealed an audio leaked by Fox Sports MX.

The incident took place after the first leg match of the Concacaf Champions Cup between Inter Miami and Mexican club Monterrey on April 4, which the latter won 2-1.

Messi, who didn't take part in the match, was present at the ground to watch his team play and was reportedly unhappy with some of the referee decisions. Along with teammates Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and Miami coach Tata Martino, he approached the match officials after the match, reported USA Today.

In the mixed zone, Inter Miami players and officials then had a heated argument with Monterrey officials and an audio of Monterrey assistant coach Nico Sánchez discussing the confrontation got leaked through Fox Sports MX.

"The dwarf was possessed, he had the face of the devil," Sánchez said referring to Messi. "He put his fist next to my face and says: 'Who do you think you are?' But because I didn't look at him, I was looking away, I never answered back, it made things worse.

"And Tata Martino, what a poor dummy, I had him in front of me telling me: 'Fool, you going to cry? Fool you going to cry?' What a dummy! All those videos, they probably erased them all because it leaves them looking bad. What they did was really serious. They want to dirty the pitch."

Since then, however, Sanchez has issued an apology for Miami coach Martino on social media.

"Since I do not know the Inter coach, Gerardo Martino, and I referred to him in a disrespectful manner, and I apologise. I am as Argentine as all of them and I will always defend my club. I'm here to show my face and take charge."

Messi made his return from an injury in a 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids on Saturday, scoring a goal coming off the bench, and is likely to take part in the second leg on April 10.