Maxime Lopez fires Fiorentina into Coppa Italia semis

Fiorentina's Maxime Lopez celebrates with teammates after winning the penalty shootout against Bologna in their Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Photo: Reuters

Fiorentina beat Serie A rivals Bologna 5-4 on penalties to advance to the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Tuesday after their last-eight clash finished goalless after extra time.

Bologna defender Stefan Posch fired their fifth penalty over the bar before Fiorentina midfielder Maxime Lopez converted to send last year's finalists through.

Bologna, who knocked out holders Inter Milan in the last 16, had more possession but were unable to break the deadlock.

The visitors went close in the 34th minute when striker Joshua Zirkzee hit the bar from close range before winger Riccardo Orsolini struck the post after the break.

But Fiorentina, fourth in the Serie A standings on 33 points, one point ahead of fifth-placed Bologna, held firm in defence before reaching the semi-finals for the third straight year for the first time.

They will next face the winner of Wednesday's match between AC Milan and Atalanta, in a two-legged semi-final in April.

Lazio host AS Roma in a derby clash in the other quarter-final on Wednesday before Juventus play Frosinone at home on Thursday.

 

