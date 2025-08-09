Manchester United's Carrington complex transformed in £50m upgrade

Manchester United's renovated training base features smart urinals that measure a player's level of hydration, dry flotation tanks, an underwater treadmill, a padel court, a Formula 1 simulator, and even a barber shop.

United opened the doors on Friday to their 50 million pound ($67.22 million) redevelopment of their men's first team building at the Carrington Training Complex, a week before the Premier League season kicks off.

Redesigned with input from players and staff, with ideas borrowed from the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and the England team base at St. George's Park, among others, the state-of-the-art training hub opened just as manager Ruben Amorim and his squad returned following their pre-season tour of the United States.

"All credit to Sir Jim (Ratcliffe, United's co-owner) and his team, I think they did a unbelievable job," said United defender Diogo Dalot. "I think finally we're getting to a level where this club deserves and now it's up to us on the pitch."

Ratcliffe cut the ribbon to open the centre on Friday alongside the players, Amorim, chief executive officer Omar Berrada, the team's former manager Alex Ferguson, and others.

The year-long project was led by Mancunian architect Norman Foster and his firm Foster + Partners and financed with part of the 300 million pound ($403.47 million) capital injection into the club by United co-owner Ratcliffe last year.

"Following a review of the facility, we made a quick decision to invest significantly in the creation of a world-class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United," said Ratcliffe, who reached agreement to become co-owner in late 2023.

Collette Roche, who led the Carrington redevelopment project, said Ratcliffe was heavily involved in the process, helping decide everything from the number of windows to the fabric of the furniture.

"We took good reference points from the U.S. and also in the UK, and I'm quite proud, because I think this step has put us ahead of the game as well," Roche told reporters, following a media tour of the facility.

"It's not just a training ground. It's going to be the heart of the club, and we're bringing a lot of the staff over from Old Trafford. So there's a real nucleus now around football."

The facility is bathed in natural light in the aim of creating a positive environment, with everything the players and staff need under one roof.

The medical and recovery facilities feature MRI and CT scans, a DEXA scan that measures everything from body fat to bone density, sleep pods, a heat and altitude chamber used for acclimatization to different temperatures, humidity and oxygen levels, and hyperbaric and cryotherapy chambers.

The players' dining lounge has floor to ceiling windows, a pool table and the F1 simulator. On the menu on Friday was everything from grilled salmon to sushi to smoothie bowls.

"We've got a core of Bruno (Fernandes), Harry (Maguire), Tom (Heaton), Diogo, and I just asked what they wanted. And they gave me some great ideas," said Roche.

"(We asked) when is it performance? When do you need to chill? What's the best nutrition? How do they want to eat?"

Redevelopment of the men's team building follows the construction of a 10 million pound ($13.44 million) building for the women's first team and men's academy in 2024.

United host Arsenal in their Premier League season opener on August 17.