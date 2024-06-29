Football
AFP, Madrid
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:35 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:40 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Madrid sell Joselu to Qatari team after activating buy option

AFP, Madrid
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:35 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:40 AM
Real Madrid's Joselu kisses the trophy as he celebrates after winning the Champions League. Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid confirmed the sale of Spain striker Joselu to Qatari side Al-Gharafa on Friday after buying him from Espanyol by activating a clause in his loan deal.

Joselu, who sensationally struck twice late on against Bayern Munich to fire Madrid into the Champions League final, which they won for a record 15th time, was on a temporary deal this season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Real Madrid, after activating their option to sign Joselu from Espanyol, reached a deal with Al-Gharafa for the transfer of our player," said Los Blancos in a statement.

Joselu's loan clause was estimated at 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) and Spanish reports say Madrid sold him for the same amount, with Espanyol not willing to allow him to move to the Qatari league at that price.

The 34-year-old target man netted 18 times in 49 appearances for Real Madrid despite often being used as a substitute.

Joselu is part of Spain's Euro 2024 squad along with defender Nacho Fernandez, who on Thursday sealed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah at the end of his Real Madrid deal.

Related topic:
real madrid vs bayern munichReal MadridUCLChampions Leagueucl 2023-24
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League final 2024

Champions League final most 'dangerous' game: Ancelotti

3w ago

'Shoot-out success showed Real's winning mentality'

2m ago

Can Terzic plot fall of indomitable Real Madrid?

4w ago

De Bruyne sends Man City-Real Madrid clash to extra-time

2m ago

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

1m ago
প্রধান বিচারপতি ওবায়দুল হাসান
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচার ব্যবস্থায় অনিয়ম-দুর্নীতি হলে গণমাধ্যমে প্রকাশিত হওয়া জরুরি: প্রধান বিচারপতি

‘জনগণের আস্থাই বিচার বিভাগের সবচাইতে বড় সম্পদ, আর সেই আস্থা প্রতিফলিত হয় গণমাধ্যমের হাত ধরে।’

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

দেশে গণতন্ত্র নেই, সার্বভৌমত্ব হুমকির সম্মুখীন: মির্জা ফখরুল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification