Football
Afp, San Salvador
Sat Jan 20, 2024 09:10 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 09:06 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Low-key Miami debut for Suarez

Afp, San Salvador
Sat Jan 20, 2024 09:10 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 09:06 PM
Photo: Twitter

Luis Suarez made a subdued debut alongside former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi as Inter Miami kicked off their pre-season tour Friday with a 0-0 draw against El Salvador.

Suarez, who signed for Major League Soccer's Miami last month from Brazilian club Gremio, started in attack alongside Argentine superstar Messi at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But the 36-year-old Uruguayan forward struggled to find his footing in a low-key start to his career with the Florida franchise.

Suarez, Messi and fellow former Barcelona players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were all substituted at half-time with the match scoreless.

Friday's match launched a hectic series of pre-season friendlies for Miami as they prepare to kick off the new MLS season against Real Salt Lake on February 21.

Miami play FC Dallas in a friendly on Monday, then head to Saudi Arabia for games against Al-Hilal on January 29.

They face Al-Nassr on February 1 – a game that should see Messi line up against old rival Cristiano Ronaldo once more.

Related topic:
Luis SuarezBarcelona
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Girona arrive, but the challenge is to stay

4w ago

Suarez fires farewell double to end Brazilian adventure

Vitor Roque

Brazilian 'wonderkid' Vitor Roque set to join Barcelona in January

Bielsa leaves Suarez, Cavani out of Uruguay squad

Vinicius hat-trick as Real humiliate Barca to win Spanish Super Cup

5d ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

এলএনজি টার্মিনালে কারিগরি ত্রুটি, দেশে ৭০০ মেগাওয়াট লোডশেডিং

কারিগরি ত্রুটির কারণে মহেশখালী এলএনজি টার্মিনাল থেকে গ্যাস সরবরাহ কমে যাওয়ায় দেশে বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন ব্যাহত হচ্ছে। এ কারণে আজ শনিবার দেশে বিভিন্ন এলাকায় লোডশেডিং হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

২ দিনে কিছুই উদ্ধার করতে পারেনি হামজা-রুস্তম-প্রত্যয়

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification