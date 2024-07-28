Football
Football

Messi-less defending champ Miami wins Leagues Cup opener

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal against Puebla in the second half during the group stage of Leagues Cup at the Chase Stadium. PHOTO: REUTERS

Defending champion Inter Miami, playing without injured star Lionel Messi, blanked Mexico's Puebla 2-0 at home on Saturday to begin defending their Leagues Cup crown.

Paraguay's Matias Rojas opened the scoring in the ninth minute and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute to deliver Inter Miami's triumph.

Miami was without Argentine striker Messi, who is still recovering from a left ankle injury suffered two weeks ago in Argentina's victory over Colombia in the Copa America final.

Messi, who sparked Miami to the Leagues Cup title just after his arrival last year, missed two Inter Miami MLS regular-season matches and the MLS All-Star Game three nights ago.

The Leagues Cup sends MLS clubs and Mexico's Liga MX teams into a World Cup-style tournament with three-team groups where two clubs advance to knockout rounds.

Miami faces Mexican side Tigres next Saturday in its other group-stage match.

In Saturday's other group openers, Mexico's Atlas blanked Houston 1-0, New England beat Mazatlan 1-0, Philadelphia edged Charlotte 1-0 and Toronto beat the New York Bulls 5-4 on penalties after playing to a goal-less draw.

US midfielder Jack Panayotou scored in the 69th minute to boost New England to victory while Israeli striker Tai Baribo scored in the 33rd minute to give Philadelphia a triumph and Mexican defender Jose Lozano netted the winning goal for Atlas in the 83rd minute.

Related topic:
Inter MiamiLuis SuarezLionel MessiLeague Cup
push notification