Liverpool's Konate downplays injury, says he won't miss game time

Mon Nov 4, 2024 12:54 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 12:58 PM
Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate (C). Photo: Reuters

Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate said the arm injury he sustained against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday is not as bad as initially feared and that he will be ready for the Premier League leaders' next game.

The 25-year-old France international was replaced by Joe Gomez after being forced off at half-time against Brighton at Anfield, where Liverpool came from a goal down to win 2-1.

"My injury isn't serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break," Konate posted on Instagram on Sunday. "I'll be ready for the next game."

Arne Slot's side can ill afford to lose more players to injury with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, right back Conor Bradley, midfielder Harvey Elliott and forwards Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa all missing at the weekend.

Liverpool next host Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday followed by another home game against Aston Villa in the league on Saturday.

 

Related topic:
footballLiverpool
