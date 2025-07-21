Arteta seeking new recruits, remains coy on Gyokeres

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was reluctant to talk Monday about transfer target Viktor Gyokeres, but said there was "a lot of time left in the window" to strengthen his squad.

"He's not part of our group yet," Arteta told reporters in Singapore of Sporting Lisbon's Swedish striker ahead of pre-season friendlies against AC Milan and Newcastle United this week.

"And I don't have anything concrete to offer to any player who is not part of the group yet," he added.

English Premier League Arsenal have so far signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, Christian Norgaard from Brentford, Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and, most recently, Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

Arteta is still looking to beef up his attacking options, with Arsenal reportedly offering a deal worth £70 million ($94 million) for the prolific Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals in 52 games in Portugal last season.

"There's still a lot of time in the transfer window, and we are still seeking the numbers," said Arteta

"We are short, and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad.

"But for now, I'm focusing on the players we already have, and I'm very pleased with what I've seen so far."

Arteta is acutely aware that Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004 and that his squad need to go one better after finishing second in each of the past three seasons.

"I don't have to convince (the players) about winning the Premier League. I know how good they are, and we all want to take the next step," said Arteta.

"Our job is to put ourselves in the best competitive position to achieve our goal. That's our individual responsibility," he added.

The North London side will play AC Milan in Singapore on Wednesday, followed by a clash with fellow Premier League side Newcastle on Sunday.