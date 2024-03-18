Liverpool win ‘massive’ for United’s FA Cup hero Diallo and Co

Antony (L) celebrates with Amad Diallo after scoring against Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester on March 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

Amad Diallo deserves more playing time, says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, after his dramatic winner in a 4-3 triumph over Liverpool in an epic FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Ivorian, who came off the bench towards the end of normal time to make only his fourth appearance of a season in which he suffered a serious knee injury, netted in added time at the end of extra-time as he kept his nerve to slot past Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher following a pass from Alejandro Garnacho. The winger was then red-carded for taking his shirt off as he celebrated.

"He does not always get the playing time he deserves judged by his training performances. But we know he has the ability to decide a game," said Ten Hag.

Former United captain Roy Keane suggested Sunday's thriller could galvanise the team, particularly the youngsters, as the Red Devils find themselves sixth in the league standings, a massive 17 points behind Liverpool in second.

"A lot of players have never had Old Trafford bouncing like that. The feel-good factor for these players can be massive for the rest of the season," Keane said on ITV.