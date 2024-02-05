Football
Agencies
Mon Feb 5, 2024 01:54 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 02:00 PM

Most Viewed

Football

'Liverpool defended like a pub team in Arsenal defeat'

Agencies
Mon Feb 5, 2024 01:54 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 02:00 PM

Roy Keane compared Liverpool's defending in their 3-1 loss to Arsenal to that of a "pub team" and believes neither side will beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Bukayo Saka's opener was cancelled out by an own goal from Gabriel on the stroke of half-time, but Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on a calamitous mix-up between Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk to make it 2-1 before Leandro Trossard added a late third for the hosts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The result saw Arsenal close the gap on leaders Liverpool to just two points, with Manchester City five points off top spot with two games in hand.

"In terms of the intensity from the first whistle to the last from Liverpool, in possession and without, I can't believe how bad they were," former Manchester United captain and Sky Sports analyst Keane said.

"Again, credit to Arsenal, they turned up and were at it, but Liverpool defensively, the goals they gave away, like a pub team defending.

"Having watched the game live today, I know that Liverpool have had an off day and Arsenal are still nice on the eye, but I still couldn't see these two teams finishing ahead of Man City. I just can't.

"Obviously I've been proved wrong before, but you look where City are, with (Kevin) De Bruyne coming back, (Erling) Haaland's available, I don't see them two teams going right till the end.

"I think in terms of keeping up with Man City, I just can't see it."

Related news

Tricky triangle, Trent sub & putting it right – 3 key points from Klopp's press conference

This is Anfield - 4 minutes ago

Related topic:
LiverpoolArsenalEnglish Premier LeagueRoy keaneManchester City
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Emotional reaction part of game, says Arteta after FA charge

De Bruyne inspires City comeback to stun Newcastle, close on Liverpool

3w ago

Arteta says fans come first as Arsenal reject Super League

Guardiola says rivals want City to fail 'more than ever'

Emirates awaits vital showdown for title race

1d ago
মিয়ানমার থেকে ছোড়া মর্টারশেলের আঘাতে বাংলাদেশি নারীসহ নিহত ২
|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমার থেকে ছোড়া মর্টারশেলের আঘাতে বাংলাদেশি নারীসহ নিহত ২

নিহত নারীর মরদেহ ময়নাতদন্তের জন্য পাঠানো হয়েছে।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমার থেকে নতুন কেউ বাংলাদেশে এলে গ্রহণ করা হবে না: কাদের

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification