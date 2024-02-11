Football
Leverkusen beat Bayern 3-0 to increase Bundesliga lead

Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate after Josip Stanisic scores their first goal. Photo: Reuters

Xabi Alonso's unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen took control of the Bundesliga title race on Saturday, thoroughly outclassing Bayern Munich in a 3-0 home win to go five points clear at the top of the table.

Munich-born defender Josip Stanisic, on loan from Bayern, scored the opener and Alex Grimaldo added another in the second half.

Jeremie Frimpong grabbed a third in injury time, scoring on the counter after Manuel Neuer had pushed up as Bayern took a late corner, with Leverkusen taking a major step towards a first German title.

Related topic:
Bayern Munich vs Bayer LeverkusenXabi AlonsoBayern Munich
