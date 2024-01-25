Football
Agencies
Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:06 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:17 PM

Football

Leicester's Hamza Choudhury charged with drink-driving

Agencies
Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:06 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:17 PM
Leicester City's Hamza Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Leicester City footballer Hamza Choudhury has been charged with drink-driving and failing to cooperate with police, according to several media reports.

The footballer was pulled over by police in the early hours of Friday in Nottingham.

It is believed the 26-year-old, who is of Bangladeshi-Grenadian ancestry, was arrested at the scene after refusing to take a breathalyser test.

Choudhury has since been charged with driving while over the alcohol limit, driving without due care and attention, and failing to co-operate with a preliminary test.

He is currently out on bail and due to appear in court on February 23.

He later started and played the full 90 minutes in Leicester's 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Monday evening.

 

 

Related topic:
leicester cityHamza Chowdhury
