Learning from the GOAT Lionel Messi: Fernandez after stunning free-kick

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez channelled his inner Lionel Messi when he scored his side's third goal in a classy 3-1 win in a fourth-round FA Cup tie against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday.

With Chelsea going 2-0 up inside the first 21 minutes, courtesy of Connor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson, Fernandez scored the goal of the night as he curled it into the top corner from a 25-yard free-kick. Fernandez earned the free-kick himself when he was tripped by Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Argentina international then managed to whip it into the top corner of his compatriot, Emiliano Martinez's goal to seal Chelsea's second away win in eight games in all competitions.

Photo: Reuters

The 23-year-old, who signed as a World Cup winner for £106.8m just over 12 months ago, then took off his shirt, lifted it up and presented his name to the crowd –a celebration that is reminiscent of Lionel Messi's iconic jersey taunt after his 500th Barcelona goal against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2017 El Clasico.

Photo: Reuters

"Still Learning from the GOAT Leo Messi," Fernandez wrote on Facebook.