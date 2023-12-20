Lavezzi reportedly in hospital following stabbing

Football
Argentina's footballer Ezequiel Lavezzi during the training session at the Atletico Mineiro Training Center in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. File Photo: AFP

Former Argentina international Ezequiel Lavezzi was hospitalized on Tuesday morning following a stabbing, according to Uruguayan media outlet El Observador.

The former Napoli and PSG forward was brought to the Sanatorio Cantegril de Maldonado in Punta del Este, Uruguay, with a clavicle wound.

As per police sources cited by El Observador, the 38-year-old was stabbed by one of his family members over financial dispute.

Lavezzi -- who has three Ligue 1 titles and one Coppa Italia silverware to his name -- won an Olympic gold medal in 2008, and was part of La Albiceleste's 2014 FIFA World Cup squad that made it to the final. 

Ezequiel Lavezzi
