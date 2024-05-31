‘Krishna is propagating lies’

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) accused women's team forward Krishna Rani Sarkar of 'propagating lies' after the player took to social media to claim that the federation has been negligent towards her medical treatment.

In her post, Krishna she has been playing with an injury since the 2022 SAFF Championship and was prescribed to get treatment from India or Australia, but the federation hasn't come to her aid.

"In 2023, I went to Bangladesh Cricket Board's physio Debashish Chowdhury sir for a checkup… Sir told me to go to Australia or India for treatment. But when I told that to the BFF, they told me to continue taking treatment from local doctors for now.

"I've asked them about going to India for many days, but they didn't pay any importance to my pleading," wrote Krishna, who was dropped from the squad for the women's team's two FIFA international friendlies against Chinese Taipei.

However, BFF general secretary Emran Hossain said that the federation always stood by Krishna and said the forward was propagating lies.

"The BFF is very sympathetic to Krishna, who has been given a new national women's team contract as well as given permission to play in the women's football league after confirming that she is fit.

"I even talked to her last afternoon [Thursday], assuring her to provide all expenditure if she wants to go to India for treatment… In her status, she propagated lies," said Emran adding that they even made a medical appointment for her in India five months ago but Krishna chose to undergo treatment in Bangladesh.

The BFF general secretary said that Krishna embarrassed the BFF by posting such status on social media and that they will be serving a show-cause notice to Krishna.