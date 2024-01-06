Klopp gunning for glory on four fronts

Football
PHOTO: REUTERS

Liverpool will not take the FA Cup lightly, even if it means a demanding schedule, and relish the chance of challenging on four fronts this season, manager Juergen Klopp said.

The Premier League leaders will take a trip to north London to face record 14-time FA Cup winners Arsenal in a third-round clash on Sunday. They are two of the most successful clubs in the FA Cup, with 22 trophies between them.

Liverpool had their bid for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies foiled in the 2021-22 season after Manchester City beat them to the Premier League title by a single point. They had won the League Cup and FA Cup, beating Chelsea in both finals.

With Liverpool already in the League Cup semi-finals and Europa League round of 16 this season, Klopp wants his side to go as far as possible.

"The season with the three finals and a really intense Premier League season was intense while we were in it, but it was good fun as well, to be honest," Klopp told reporters.

"It was good fun the games the boys played, the two finals against Chelsea were two of the best draws I saw in my life – unbelievably intense, technically at a super-high level – so it was a wonderful experience.

"Playing at Wembley is a top experience. I would not change it for anything. It was absolutely great.

"But no, you cannot really think like that (the impact on next season). We cannot go out of a competition just because we think we might have a problem next year. That would be a problem we have to sort then."

