Kane rescues Bayern in German Cup first round

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their third goal. Photo: Reuters

Harry Kane scored a last-gasp winner to spare Bayern Munich's blushes in a dramatic 3-2 victory at third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup first round on Wednesday.

Bayern were two goals up and cruising not long after half-time thanks to a Kane penalty, his 31st successful spot-kick in a row for club and country, and Michael Olise's goal.

But Wiesbaden captain Fatih Kaya scored twice in five minutes to drag his side back into the match.

Kane was felled in the box but had his 76th-minute spot-kick saved, his first missed penalty since blasting over the bar for England against France in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

He redeemed himself however, heading in a Josip Stanisic cross in the fourth and final minute of stoppage time to help Bayern avoid embarrassment.

Bayern have not progressed past the German Cup quarter-finals since winning a record-extending 20th title in the 2019-20 competition.

Bayern took the lead on 16 minutes, Kane converting from the spot after Sacha Boey was fouled.

The Bundesliga champions did not add a second until the 51st minute, when the impressive Olise took advantage of a defensive error to sweep the ball into the bottom corner.

Bayern looked on course for a routine win until Wiesbaden summer signing Niklas May curled in an excellent cross for Kaya to cut the deficit in the 64th minute with a sliding volley.

The goal inspired the hosts, who grabbed an equaliser when a long ball forward was flicked on by Moritz Flotho, sending Kaya clean through on goal to score again.

Kane stepped up for another penalty but was denied by a brilliant save by home goalkeeper Florian Stritzel, who did equally well to keep out the England captain's follow-up effort before the ball was scrambled clear.

Kane had the last laugh, though, leaping high to nod in and break Wiesbaden's hearts.

The draw for the second round will take place on Sunday.

