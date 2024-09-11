Italian fans turn back during Israeli anthem

Football
A group of Italian fans turned their backs in protest during the playing of the Israeli national anthem at an international football game between Israel and Italy on Monday.

According to reports in the Italian press, around 50 Italian fans participated in the act as the protest quickly gained attention on social media, with opinions sharply divided.

Some called the demonstration "respectful and historical," while others suggested that "fascist groups" were behind it.

Italy went on to win the UEFA Nations League game 2-1 played at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest. The match was moved to the Hungarian capital due to security concerns in Israel.

The Italian municipality of Udine, where the next match between the teams is scheduled for Oct. 14, previously expressed reluctance to host the game due to security concerns and political sensitivities surrounding the Israeli onslaught on Palestinians.

Israel's war on Gaza, now approaching its one-year mark, has claimed the lives of approximately 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left nearly 94,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel is also facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the Gaza Strip.

ItalyIsraelfootball
