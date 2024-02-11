Iran asks FIFA to ban Israel

The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on September 26, 2017. Photo: Reuters

The Iranian Football federation has called upon the world soccer's governing body, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association FIFA, to suspend Israel's soccer federation over the country's war in Gaza.

The Iranian football federation on its website, requested FIFA to "completely suspend" the Israeli federation "from all activities related to football."

It asked for "immediate and serious measures" by FIFA and its member associations "to prevent the continuation" of the Israeli "crimes and provide food, drinking water, medicinal and medical supplies to innocent people and civilians."

The war in Gaza was sparked off by the October 7 attack on some Israeli communities by Hamas militants which resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people.

Israel then retaliated by launching air strikes and a ground offensive. Reports says nearly 28,000 people have been killed in the offensives of Israel against Gaza.