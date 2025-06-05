Football
Inzaghi appointed new Al-Hilal manager

Simone Inzaghi has been appointed coach of Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League side announced on Wednesday.

The former Inter Milan coach left the Serie A club on Tuesday after a humiliating 5-0 loss in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain capped a trophyless season.

The Saudi club said that the 49-year-old Italian had penned a two-year contract, with the signing taking place in Paris.

Italian media reported that it could be worth up to 30 million euros ($34.25 million) per season.

Inzaghi won six trophies at Inter: one Serie A title, two Coppa Italia triumphs and three Italian Super Cups.

He will be looking to add to his collection with Al-Hilal who have been crowned Saudi Arabian champions a record 19 times, and have been Asian champions four times.

Al-Hilal called Inzaghi "The Italian Genius" in their social media announcement of his appointment.

His first task will be to take charge at the Club World Cup in the U.S. where they will face Real Madrid on June 18.

