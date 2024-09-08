Football
Agencies
Sun Sep 8, 2024 03:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 03:42 PM

Most Viewed

Football

India to pay sacked coach Stimac 400,000 dollars

Agencies
Sun Sep 8, 2024 03:38 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 03:42 PM
India coach Igor Stimac. File PHOTO: AFP

Former India head coach Igor Stimac will reportedly receive $400,000 (approx. Rs. 3.36 crore) from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as a settlement payment. 

Stimac last coached the Indian national football team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup 2027 group-stage fixtures.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was sacked on June 27 after India failed to make it to the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. AIFF offered Stimac a three-month salary as compensation which he refused. He went to FIFA last month with a claim of $920,000 (approx. Rs. 7.72 crores) which was his two-year salary.

The development means that 57-year-old Stimac will leave Indian football on his terms. He will also become the first Indian coach to be compensated after claiming that he was terminated without any cause.

Related topic:
Igor StimacAIFFIndian football
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bhaichung Bhutia

Bhutia, others call for reforms after India’s FIFA ban

2y ago

Bhaichung Bhutia defeated as Chaubey becomes AIFF’s first-ever player-president

2y ago
fifa logo

India pleads for Gokulam, Mohun Bagan to be allowed in AFC competitions

2y ago

India coach rues 'injustice' after World Cup hopes end in controversy

2m ago

India coach Stimac rues 'silly mistakes' in second defeat

7m ago
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

শ্রমিক বিক্ষোভে ব্যাহত পোশাক রপ্তানি

এ শিল্পে চলমান অস্থিরতা দীর্ঘদিন ধরে চলতে থাকলে তা নিশ্চিতভাবেই রপ্তানিতে প্রভাব ফেলবে বলে জানিয়েছেন নাম প্রকাশে অনিচ্ছুক ইউরোপের এক পোশাক প্রতিষ্ঠানের কর্মকর্তা।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘আযমী জামায়াতের সদস্য নন, তার জাতীয় সংগীত পরিবর্তনের দাবি ব্যক্তিগত’

১১ মিনিট আগে
push notification