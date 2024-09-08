India to pay sacked coach Stimac 400,000 dollars

Former India head coach Igor Stimac will reportedly receive $400,000 (approx. Rs. 3.36 crore) from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as a settlement payment.

Stimac last coached the Indian national football team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup 2027 group-stage fixtures.

He was sacked on June 27 after India failed to make it to the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. AIFF offered Stimac a three-month salary as compensation which he refused. He went to FIFA last month with a claim of $920,000 (approx. Rs. 7.72 crores) which was his two-year salary.

The development means that 57-year-old Stimac will leave Indian football on his terms. He will also become the first Indian coach to be compensated after claiming that he was terminated without any cause.