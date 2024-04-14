Haaland’s father accuses Keane of having an ‘agenda’ against son

Erling Haaland's father and former Manchester City player Alfie Haaland has reignited his feud with Roy Keane after the Manchester United legend likened his son to a 'League Two player'.

Following Manchester City's match against title rivals Arsenal, Keane singled out Haaland and criticised him, saying, 'In front of goal he is the best in the world but his general play for such a player is so poor. He is almost like a League Two player. He's a brilliant striker but he has to improve his all-round game.'

City coach Pep Guardiola criticised these comments, and now Alf-Inge Haaland has weighed in on the matter.

"Then you have the background of Keane and other experts, who may have a slightly different agenda," Alfie told ViaPlay football.

"They probably think it's a bit okay to come up with that [the criticism]. But the team wins, and Erling is still top scorer, so it can't have been that bad," he added.

Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has scored a staggering 83 goals in 91 appearances.

Notably, Keane and Alfie have history as in 2001 the former intentionally tackled the latter which played a part in his premature retirement.