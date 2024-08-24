Haaland nets hattrick in City's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town

Manchester City scored a flurry of three goals in less than four minutes to beat newly-promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, roaring back from a shock start at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland netted a hat trick while Kevin De Bruyne added one and City stayed perfect in their quest for a fifth consecutive league title, while Ipswich remain without a point.

Sammie Szmodics fired Ipswich to a surprise lead in the seventh minute when Ben Johnson sent him in behind City's defence, and Ederson mishandled his shot which rolled into the net.

The visitors' goal woke the proverbial sleeping giant with City netting three in the span of 191 seconds, sparked by Haaland's penalty kick in the 12th minute.

De Bruyne capitalised on an error by keeper Arijanet Muric to put City ahead, and Haaland earned his second of the afternoon when De Bruyne chipped a ball over the back line and the big Norwegian beat Muric to it. Haaland completed his hat trick with a rocket from just outside the 18-yard box in the 88th minute.