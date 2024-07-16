Football
Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager

PHOTO: AFP

Gareth Southgate said he was resigning as England manager on Tuesday two days after they lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

"It's time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday's final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager," he said in a statement.

Southgate took over in 2016 when England's fortunes were at a low ebb.

In the last four tournaments he led England to three semi-finals and two finals.

Prior to Southgate's appointment, the Three Lions had reached just three major tournament semi-finals and one final in their history, when they won the 1966 World Cup.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England," said the 53-year-old.

"It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all."

push notification