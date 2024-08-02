Football
AFP, London
Fri Aug 2, 2024 08:56 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 09:05 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Fulham seal five-year deal for Arsenal's Smith Rowe

AFP, London
Fri Aug 2, 2024 08:56 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 09:05 PM
Photo: AFP

Fulham have signed England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe from Premier League rivals Arsenal on a five-year contract, it was announced on Friday.

No fee for the deal, which will keep Smith Rowe at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2029, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months, was disclosed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But the BBC estimated the total value of Smith Rowe's move from north to southwest London could be worth £27 million ($35 million, 32 million euros), plus £7 million in add-ons, with a total of £34 million representing a Fulham transfer record.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal's academy aged just 10 and rose through the ranks to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

But he found game time hard to come by last season as Arsenal finished runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City, with Smith Rowe pleased to have made the move to Fulham.

"I'm finally here, so I'm really happy for me and my family -- it's a good moment," he told FFCtv.

"I'm really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my team-mates."

Fulham finished 13th in the 20-strong Premier League last season but Smith Rowe added: "Listening to the project, speaking to the manager (Marco Silva) and seeing what players we have here already, I think it's an exciting project for me and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Smith Rowe's attitude, telling the Gunners' website: "I'm sad that Emile is leaving us but excited for him to take this new opportunity at this stage of his career, when he needs to be starting matches and playing regularly."

Related topic:
FulhamArsenalemile smith rowePLEPLPremier League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Postecoglou dismisses talk that Spurs fans will want to lose against Man City

2m ago

Haaland tells Man City to 'relax' ahead of title race finale

2m ago

Winning feeling never gets old for Man City 'sniper' Foden

2m ago
Erling Haaland

Haaland nets four as Man City rout Wolves 5-1

2m ago

Man Utd stun Man City in FA Cup final

2m ago
|মতামত

নির্বিচার হত্যাকাণ্ডে বদলে গেছে প্রেক্ষাপট

নিরঙ্কুশ ক্ষমতার দাপটে অন্ধ হয়ে নতুন বাস্তবতাকে মেনে নিতে চাচ্ছে না সরকার।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হবিগঞ্জে পুলিশ-বিক্ষোভকারীদের সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১

১২ মিনিট আগে
push notification