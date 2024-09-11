Football
AFP, Paris
Wed Sep 11, 2024 09:28 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 09:38 PM

Most Viewed

Football

French league proposes mediation in Mbappe-PSG salary row

AFP, Paris
Wed Sep 11, 2024 09:28 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 09:38 PM
Photo: AFP

The French football league (LFP) has offered to act as a mediator between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain in their dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses for the striker, the club announced on Wednesday.

Mbappe claims PSG owe him 55 million euros ($60.6m) which the Parisians say the 25-year-old had agreed to waive in August 2023.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The France captain has demanded the figure which includes his signing bonus which he was expecting to receive in February, his three final months of salary as well as an "ethical bonus" covering the period.

Lawyers representing the two parties met early on Wednesday after Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid this summer, had referred his case to the LFP's legal committee.

The league then made the proposition to mediate.

"Paris Saint-Germain is very pleased with today's two-hour hearing before the commission," PSG said.

"The club recalled that the player has made clear repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the Club over seven fantastic years in Paris.

"In the light of the club's oral and documented arguments, the commission insisted on mediation between the parties, which Paris Saint-Germain has been seeking for many months.

"The commission has now invited the player to consider the mediation process," they added.

Related topic:
French Football Federation (FFF)PSGKylian MbappeLigue 1
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette lifts struggling Lyon past limping Marseille

7m ago

French football president apologises for 'awkward remarks' on Zidane

1y ago

Napoli say Kvaratskhelia not for sale as PSG lurk

2m ago

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

4m ago

French fury at Argentina's Copa America insults

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

কোন খাত সংস্কারের নেতৃত্বে কে, জানালেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

‘পূর্ণাঙ্গভাবে গঠিত হওয়ার পর কমিশন আনুষ্ঠানিকভাবে তার কাজ আগামী পহেলা অক্টোবর থেকে শুরু করতে পারবে বলে আশা করছি এবং এটি পরবর্তী তিন মাসের মধ্যে সম্পন্ন হবে বলে আমরা ধারণা করছি।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

৩ সপ্তাহের মধ্যে বিদ্যুৎ পরিস্থিতির উন্নতি: জ্বালানি উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification