Football
AFP, Miami
Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:22 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:36 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Real Madrid star Mbappe hospitalised with stomach bug

Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:22 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:36 PM
AFP, Miami
Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:22 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 08:36 PM
Photo: AFP

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is being treated in hospital in the United States after suffering a stomach bug, the Spanish giants said on Thursday.

"Our player Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment," said Los Blancos in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

French striker Mbappe missed Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal on Wednesday, a 1-1 draw in Xabi Alonso's first game at the helm.

Alonso said on Tuesday the 26-year-old forward had been "feeling a little better" after illness in the run up to the match in Miami.

Madrid B-team player Gonzalo Garcia, 21, started in Mbappe's stead and opened the scoring for Real Madrid against their Saudi Arabian opponents.

Madrid's second match in Group H is on Sunday June 22 against Mexican side Pachuca in Charlotte.

Mbappe finished as the European Golden Shoe winner in his first season at Real Madrid with 31 goals in La Liga, but Los Blancos finished the season without a major trophy.

Related topic:
Kylian MbappeReal MadridFIFA Club World Cup 2025Al Hilal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mbappe suspended for one game after Alaves red card

2m ago

Catalan domination as Barca complete quadruple over Real

1m ago

Real Madrid most valuable football team for fourth straight year, say Forbes

2w ago

Real Madrid 'only' team I'd have left Liverpool for: Alexander-Arnold

1w ago

Ronaldo brace powers Al-Nassr to 3-1 victory over Al-Hilal

2m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

খামেনির পতন হলে কে আসবে তার জায়গায়?

তবে সত্যি যদি ৩৫ বছরের বেশি সময় ধরে শাসন করে আসা এই নেতার পতন হয়। তাহলে ইরানে কী হবে তা এখনো অনিশ্চিত।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েলের হামলার লক্ষ্য খামেনির শাসনব্যবস্থা ধ্বংস করা?

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে