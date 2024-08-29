Four U20 SAFF winning players get national team call-ups

Four players from the SAFF U-20 Championship winning team were included in the 23-member national team squad for the upcoming two FIFA friendlies against Bhutan next month.

Defender Shakil Ahad Topu, forwards Mirajul Islam and Rabby Hossain Rahul, and midfielder Chandon Roy were the ones included as head coach Javier Cabrera announced the squad today. Rahul and Roy had previously received national team call-ups but it is a first for Mirajul and Topu.

Bangladesh will leave for Bhutan tomorrow with the matches scheduled for September 5 and 8, respectively.

Bangladesh squad: Mitul Marma, Sujon Hossain, Pappu Hossain, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Saad Uddin, Mehdi Hasan, Rahmat Mia, Isa Faisal, Shakil Hossain, Shakil Ahmed, Sohel Rana, Md Ridoy, Jamal Bhuiyan, Md Sohel Rana, Mirajul, Chandon, Mojibur Rahman Jony, Rakib Hossain, Shiekh Morsalin, Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Shahriar Emon and Rahul.