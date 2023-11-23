Football and entertainment, not politics: FA adopts new policy to light Wembley arch

England's Wembley Stadium will light its arch only for football and entertainment events only under a new policy approved by the country's Football Association board.

The decision, as reported by The Telegraph, comes after the FA came under scrutiny for opting not to light up the arch in the colours of the Israeli flag following Hamas's attacks in October.

Israel retaliated with air strikes on Gaza, and stopped food, water, fuel and medicine going into the territory.

A message is displayed on the big screen during a minute's silence to honour the victims of the Hamas attacks in Israel and ongoing actions in Gaza, ahead of the international friendly football match between England and Australia at Wembley stadium in north London on October 13, 2023. Photo: AFP

A period of silence was held at Wembley for the 'innocent victims' of the conflict before England's friendly against Australia on 13 October.

The British government rebuked the FA for the decision.

The criticism is centred on the FA's inclination to light up the arch in show of solidarity with a variety of causes.

General view during a minutes applause for former England player Bobby Charlton following his passing. Photo: Reuters

The latest example was when the arch was illuminated in blue and yellow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. It was lit in red after terror attacks in Turkey in 2016 and in the colours of the French tricolour after the Paris terror attacks the year before. The arch has also been lit for International Women's Day.

Due to this criticism of inconsistency, the FA's new policy, which has followed a period of reflection, will see the arch being lit for far fewer events almost strictly restricted to football and entertainment which is in alignment with the fundamental purpose of the stadium as a football and entertainment venue.

The FA will keep supporting a number of diversity and equality causes and campaigns, but will not illuminate the arch for them. It will be lit when Wembley is hosting matches or concerts for instance, but not when there are natural disasters or tragedies, as in the past.