Football
AFP, Barcelona
Tue Aug 13, 2024 07:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 07:10 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Flick's Barca stumble against Monaco in final friendly

AFP, Barcelona
Tue Aug 13, 2024 07:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 07:10 AM
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (L) controls the ball during the 59th Joan Gamper Trophy football match between FC Barcelona and AS Monaco at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on August 12, 2024. Photo: AFP

Hansi Flick's Barcelona fell to a bruising 3-0 defeat against Ligue 1 side Monaco in a final tune-up friendly before La Liga starts later this week.

The German coach took charge of his first home match since he was appointed in May, but after solid results on their US tour, including a win over Real Madrid, the Catalans crumbled at the Olympic Stadium.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Monaco took the lead early in the second half of Barcelona's traditional Joan Gamper Trophy curtain-raiser through Lamine Camara, before Breel Embolo swiftly doubled the advantage.

Ilkay Gundogan departed after suffering a blow to the head, while Flick brought on Spain's Euro 2024 star Lamine Yamal to try and spark a flat Barca into life.

The 17-year-old excited briefly but supporters ended up whistling their side after Christian Mawissa smashed home Monaco's third late on.

Barcelona, aiming to snatch the Spanish title back from rivals Real Madrid, start their La Liga campaign on Saturday with a difficult trip to face Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti's Blancos, who followed up last season's league and Champions League double by signing French superstar Kylian Mbappe, begin their domestic campaign on Sunday against Real Mallorca.

Related topic:
FC BarcelonaPre-season friendly
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

New-look Barca frustrated by Rayo in season opener

2y ago
Logo of FC Barcelona with text placed next to it.

The Barcelona referee scandal – What does it mean for FC Barcelona?

1y ago

Barcelona get ready to rock with Rolling Stones logo on shirt for Clasico

9m ago

Barcelona sign playmaker Olmo from Leipzig

3d ago

Xavi hopeful Super Cup can create another Barca turning point

7m ago
|মতামত

উপদেষ্টাদের কাছে প্রত্যাশা ও সতর্কতা

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারের উপদেষ্টাদের থেকে এমন বক্তব্য প্রত্যাশিত, যা দিয়ে সমাজে বিভ্রান্তি-বিতর্ক দূর হবে, তৈরি হবে না।

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আপিল বিভাগে ৪ নতুন বিচারপতি

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification